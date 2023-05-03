Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Different Nick Fury For Disney+ Series

Samuel L. Jackson says that his version of Nick Fury is going to be a little bit different after Secret Invasion. Empire Magazine published a new feature about the Disney+ show. The Nick Fury actor explained that his super spy is getting a bit older and the wear and tear is mounting up. He told the publication that they're excited to show audiences that the former SHIELD director is made of flesh and blood. There have been murmurs from parts of the fanbase about "stakes" and "dramatic weight" since Avengers: Endgame. It sounds like Marvel Studios is ready to bring things down to the street level this time.

"All those things are part of a Nick Fury that's invulnerable," Jackson tells Empire for our new world-exclusive issue on the Marvel thriller series. "Here you have a guy who's showing his face, and showing his age. It's an opportunity to humanise someone that everybody thinks is superhuman."

Whats The Future After Secret Invasion?

In the same feature, Jackson and his co-stars talked about the road to this point for their characters. It's clear the longtime Marvel actor is happy playing Nick Fury. But, it seems like changes already here and it's not going to stop anytime soon. As Jackson's former Avengers have begun making their way out to pasture, the grizzled old spy still wants to fly around and save the world. However, that's entirely contingent on the Skrulls letting it happen. Here's what the star had to say about playing Fury one more time.

"I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson said. "So hopefully I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way."

"I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while," he added. "It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life."

Here's how the company describes the upcoming thriller: "In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

