Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson is Confused Where Nick Fury Was During These MCU Movies

A common refrain from some Marvel fans after a new Marvel Studios movie is, where were The Avengers during that? The MCU is able to really emulate comic book storytelling by not really addressing this, since it's not actually a plot hole, but it still raises the question almost every time. Even the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can't help but wonder it. Marvel staple Samuel L. Jackson, despite having more MCU appearances than anyone else, has found himself pondering the question, where the heck was Nick Fury during THAT movie?

Speaking with Empire Magazine to promote the upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney+, which marks Fury's first real starring role in the MCU, the actor opened up about why his character wasn't included in some of the biggest MCU movies that featured huge casts. "I was trying to figure out where I was during Civil War, when the kids were fighting and I wasn't there to say, 'Everybody go to your room.'" Jackson opined. "Where was I during Endgame? It's harder for me not to be there, than be there."

It's a reasonable question for Jackson to wonder, considering how big the casts were for both of those movies. Captain America: Civil War for one featured almost all of The Avengers and directly addressed the fallout of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The official answer, as far as production, is that the screenwriters didn't want Fury to have to pick a side considering he had friends on both aisles of that arguement. Speaking with The LA Times previously, Christopher Markus said: "We didn't want him to take one side or the other, because that's not his place in the universe. And then we didn't want another, 'Is he still with the government? Is he opposed to the government but supporting the government?' It got to be the potential for a lot more polemic discussion that the movie did not have room for."

As for why Fury wasn't involved with Avengers: Endgame, as fans may recall, the fella got dusted in the post-credit scene for Avengers: Infinity War. Naturally he appeared in the final moments of the movie during Tony Stark's funeral sequence, but there was almost no time for Fury to get involved in the time that The Hulk was able to bring half of life back into the universe. Though perhaps an appearance walkign out of a portal wuld have been warranted, even if he wasn't going to get in on the fighting itself.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will appear in the upcoming Secret Invasion event as well as the upcoming The Marvels sequel. Where Col. Fury will appear after that remains to be seen, but with new Fantastic Four movies and two more Avengers already announced, there's definitely room for him.

