Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Quiet Box Office Weekend Ahead of Avatar 2 Debut

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Week Five

Total: $11 million

$11 million Total: $409.7 million

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. prevnext

2. Violent Night (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $8 million

$8 million Total: $26.4 million An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint. Tommy Wirkola directed Violent Night, from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Leah Brady, and Beverly D'Angelo. prevnext

3. Strange World (Photo: Disney) Week Three

Weekend: $3.6 million

$3.6 million Total: $30.4 million The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory. Don Hall directed Strange World from a script by co-director Qui Nguyen. The film's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. prevnext

4. The Menu (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Total: $29.1 million

Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her. Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. prevnext