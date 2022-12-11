Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Crosses Another Box Office Milestone

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pass one last milestone during its five-week run as the top film at the box office. Marvel's Black Panther sequel remains in the top spot on the box office charts during the second-lowest slowest weekend of the year. In the process, the film's domestic box office total crossed the $400 million mark, rising to $409.8 million. It has earned $767.8 million worldwide. The Marvel Studios production will almost certainly cede that top spot on the chart to fellow Disney blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water next week. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted with a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, led by the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, and set a new November opening weekend record.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review:

"For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."

Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters. Those waiting for the film to debut on Disney+ will likely be waiting for a while. The original Black Panther is already streaming on Disney+ and saw a big surge in streams leading up to the sequel's theatrical debut.