Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Showcases Oscar-Nominated Costume Designs

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took fans behind the scenes to show off Ruth E. Carter's Oscar-nominated costume design work. In a clip posted to YouTube, the beloved creative walks viewers through some pieces to describe the small details you might not see on the big screen. In the first Black Panther, Carter was tasked with creating the look and feel of an entire fictional nation. Making somewhere like Wakanda feel real is daunting task. Following that up with Talokan and how it differs from both the average surface world and the Black Panther's home country is even more daunting. Add in the fact that Mesoamerican influences run throughout Namor's home and it's impressive without even leaving your couch. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

Carter Details More of Her Black Panther Sequel Work

Fans will remember Boseman's trip to the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther. It seems as though the funeral will harken back to that moment in a very clever way. The short nod does not lessen the emotional impact of the gravity inherent in such a scene. But it also deepens the feeling of authenticity among the audience and the cast members. Check out what she had to say right here.

"In the Ancestral Plane, when T'Challa wakes up and sees his father, he's wearing white," Carter explained to the outlet. "White is a color that's worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it's either bright red or it's white — and we chose white because it connects us to Chadwick, to T'Challa."

When it came time to drape the next Black Panther, the designer had to find another approach. Fans might be shocked to know where she went for inspiration for Shuri's final decision in carrying the mantle for herself.

"That little petite, strong Black Panther costume," Carter revealed to Deadline on the red carpet. "You ever see a ballerina? They're very small, but their muscles are tight and strong to hold themselves and do all of those leaps. This Black Panther is no different. She's ready for battle, you can see the muscles, it doesn't matter if you're six-foot tall or what have you…"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streams on Disney+ next month!

