Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett Receives BAFTA Nomiantion

Back when Black Panther was released, it became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars. The film took home three Academy Awards in 2019, and the film's sequel might have similar luck. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves this awards season thanks to the performance of Angela Bassett. Recently, the star won Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes as well as the Critics Choice Awards. Today, the nominees for the upcoming BAFTA Awards were announced, and Bassett made the list.

"Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her @BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! #EEBAFTAs," Marvel shared on Instagram. Bassett will be going up against Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Bassett isn't the only one from Wakanda Forever making waves this awards season. Ludwig Göransson made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Score and Rihanna is likely to be nominated for Best Original Song for "Life Me Up."

What Is Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda?

Speaking of Wakanda Forever's movie's music, Marvel recently announced a new series that's all about the sounds of Wakanda Forever. "Celebrate the music of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: #WakandaForever with the release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus on February 22," Marvel shared on Twitter. You can check out the trailer below:

Celebrate the music of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever with the release of Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus on February 22. pic.twitter.com/K70t3Kh76z — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 14, 2023

Did Angela Bassett Object To Her Storyline in Wakanda Forever?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda was killed after a confrontation with Namor (Tenoch Huerta). During the interview with IndieWire, Bassett admitted she originally fought against her character's death.

"I objected," Bassett revealed. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

