Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nope Secure WGA Nominations Following Oscar Snubs

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever failed to get a screenplay (or Best Picture) nomination with The Oscars, and Jordan Peele's Nope was left out entirely, both films have been recognized by the Writer's Guild of America. The WGA's nominations for feature films have been revealed and include not only the Marvel Studios sequel and Peele's latest movie, but a few other deviations from The Academy Awards including Searchlight Pictures thriller/satire The Menu and the Universal's She Said, based on the New York Times Investigation into Harvey Weinstein.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to secure multiple nominations this week from The Academy Awards including Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Song, and Best Supporting Actress for star Angela Bassett. The first film took home three prizes back in 2019, and seems poised to win again in the Best Costume Design category. Jordan Peele's Nope however walked away empty handed, with no nominations in any categories, despite previously being shortlisted in a few categories. Peele's 2017 debut Get Out won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar when it was released and even secured a Best Picture nod.

You can find the full nominations for the Writer's Guild of America Awards below.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" (A24) – Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures) – Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

"The Menu" (Searchlight Pictures) – Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy

"Nope" (Universal Pictures) – Written by Jordan Peele

"Tár" (Focus Features) – Written by Todd Field

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) – Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix) – Written by Rian Johnson

"She Said" (Universal Pictures) – Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY