Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Celebrate Winston Duke's Birthday
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans are giving Winston Duke his flowers on his birthday. On Twitter, Marvel Studios wished the M'Baku actor another happy trip around the sun. Since the movie released, Duke has been having fun with fans on social media. It feels like he's elated to see so many people enjoying Wakanda Forever. The cast worked so hard on it that the feelings have to be overflowing. He's been a good sport about the number of memes about him in recent years. (Go ahead and google M'Baku back for further information on that front!) Pretty good way to start the birthday week. Check out some of the best jokes and posts down below!
A little more seriously, Duke explained how he felt about some of the fans who wanted T'Challa recast with Jemele Hill's Unbothered podcast. "I think for this iteration fo Black Panther, it's very hard for me to really comment on something like that. Because, I'm of the mind that this is Chadwick's role," Duke explained. "Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn't be the same without Chadwick Boseman, who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you're also casting their experiences, their politics, all of these thing. Black Panther was defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion. So, I feel, as-is, the decision that's been made to keep T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is one that has a lot of nobility in it."
Aight, time to start winding it down for the evening!— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 15, 2022
🥂 Cheers 🥂 to all my fellow November 15th babies out there!
Wishing all of us peace and acceptance as we embark on this new revolution around the sun. pic.twitter.com/FMv0eYChye
What's your favorite Winston Duke memory? Let us know down in the comments!
A nice little moment
No because I KNOW @Winston_Duke was sick of us 🫢🤭🫣😭 pic.twitter.com/eymbUa6Vtg— Cosmo and Wakanda ⭐☄ (@aayizatnewtonn) November 15, 2022
So much love
I want to take a moment to show my love and appreciation for @Winston_Duke for his portrayal of M’Baku in this film. It really shows how much the character has grown in his new role and I hope to see more in the future.
Glory to Hanuman. 💜 #WakandaForever #MBaku pic.twitter.com/tIL3I5efbN— 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒊𝒆𝓯𝓻𝓯𝓻 WAKANDA FOREVER ERA (@CharlieBoy4Real) November 12, 2022
JOKES
They put Winston Duke on the cover with the “Best Restaurants in America” what time he open cause I’m tryna order the Coq au Vin! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/jhV5o0oIwb— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 14, 2022
Could listen all day
I see some folks questioning my choice of the Black fit with tulle veil for my @esquire shoot.
My approach to style, as a global citizen, is focused on embracing a decolonized view of apparel & fashion.
Also, check out my full “explain this” video at https://t.co/3k30yTikKr pic.twitter.com/1cktpPh8Q0— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 15, 2022
All this fashion
This was my favorite shoot to plan! Execution, on the other hand, was actually harder for me because it required tapping into a deep grief from the sudden loss of my mom, to actually move forward & get it done. Special thanks to @Esquire!
Full video at: https://t.co/3k30yTikKr pic.twitter.com/6eoVggroSm— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 14, 2022
Just a wonderful person
It’s M’Baku’s M’Birthday ?? !! 🎉🎉
Happy Birthday to the obscenely talented @Winston_Duke 🎊✨He’s a profoundly moving actor It’s such a pleasure to see his career and growth unfold. Rooting for him to gain nothing but gold. Be it birthday bubbles or big screen blessings✨— 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑨𝒎𝒐𝒌𝒐 (@CharellAmoko) November 15, 2022
Hysterical
Dear @Winston_Duke the internet made me ask this, and I am deeply sorry 😂 pic.twitter.com/ya8C59fET1— Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) November 14, 2022
Let's go
Happy birthday to the fierce leader of the Jabari Tribe, Winston Duke! pic.twitter.com/OlA4mbvmnR— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) November 15, 2022