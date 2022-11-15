Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Celebrate Winston Duke's Birthday

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans are giving Winston Duke his flowers on his birthday. On Twitter, Marvel Studios wished the M'Baku actor another happy trip around the sun. Since the movie released, Duke has been having fun with fans on social media. It feels like he's elated to see so many people enjoying Wakanda Forever. The cast worked so hard on it that the feelings have to be overflowing. He's been a good sport about the number of memes about him in recent years. (Go ahead and google M'Baku back for further information on that front!) Pretty good way to start the birthday week. Check out some of the best jokes and posts down below!

A little more seriously, Duke explained how he felt about some of the fans who wanted T'Challa recast with Jemele Hill's Unbothered podcast. "I think for this iteration fo Black Panther, it's very hard for me to really comment on something like that. Because, I'm of the mind that this is Chadwick's role," Duke explained. "Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn't be the same without Chadwick Boseman, who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you're also casting their experiences, their politics, all of these thing. Black Panther was defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion. So, I feel, as-is, the decision that's been made to keep T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is one that has a lot of nobility in it."

Aight, time to start winding it down for the evening!



🥂 Cheers 🥂 to all my fellow November 15th babies out there!



Wishing all of us peace and acceptance as we embark on this new revolution around the sun. pic.twitter.com/FMv0eYChye — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 15, 2022

What's your favorite Winston Duke memory? Let us know down in the comments!