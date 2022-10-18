JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return

The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.

This comes after the most recent report around the film in April of this year indicated that Coates would be "turning in a draft of his screenplay... soon." A subsequent report in June indicated that the studio "has yet to finalize plans" regarding that project.

What would J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman movie be about?

Coates' film was previously rumored to center around a Black Superman, and potentially be a period piece set sometime in the 20th century, seemingly in line with Superman's original comic debut in 1938. Michael B. Jordan has also announced plans to play a Black Superman in an HBO Max series, with rumors indicating he could be playing Val-Zod.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act in a statement when his film was first announced. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," Abrams added. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

"Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Toby Emmerich, former Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, echoed. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

