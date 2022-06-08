Superman: DC Films Reportedly Hasn't Finalized Plans on Ta-Nehisi Coates' Movie Reboot

✖

The future of DC Films is continuing to ebb and flow on practically a daily basis, with a number of projects being put into development. One lingering question that has remained across the franchise has been the onscreen future of Superman, who has not had a solo film since 2013's Man of Steel. Last year, it was announced that acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates would be taking a crack at the iconic superhero, penning a film reboot that would be executive produced by J.J. Abrams, as part of the latter's overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — something echoed in a recent interview with Variety, which outlines Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming future, as well as the question of who will lead the DC Films branch of the company.

"Whoever takes over the division will face challenges, including the fate of Superman," the report reads. "Henry Cavill, who played the part in Man of Steel and other films, is aging out of the role, and the studio has yet to finalize plans for the Superman film that was being developed with a script from acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates."

This comes after the most recent report around the film in April of this year indicated that Coates would be "turning in a draft of his screenplay... soon." While it's unclear if that draft has since been turned in, it sounds like DC Films still does not have concrete plans around the Man of Steel's onscreen future. Coates' film was previously rumored to center around a Black Superman, and potentially be a period piece set sometime in the 20th century, seemingly in line with Superman's original comic debut in 1938. Other Super-related projects have also been reported on or rumored in the meantime, including a potential spinoff surrounding Sasha Calle's Supergirl, who is set to debut in The Flash. Michael B. Jordan has also announced plans to play a Black Superman in an HBO Max series, with rumors indicating he could be playing Val-Zod.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act in a statement when his film was first announced. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," Abrams added. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

"Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," Toby Emmerich, former Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, echoed. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."