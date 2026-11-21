Director Bassam Tariq revealed why the Blade movie never got made, and it all came down to bad scripts. One of the biggest disappointments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the fact that Marvel Studios couldn’t get the Blade movie made, even with a two-time Oscar winner signed on to play the lead role. Even star Mahershala Ali said he couldn’t believe it never got made, and MCU head honcho Kevin Feige called it his biggest failure, a statement that Ali agreed with. However, with the blame game going around, Tariq has told his side of the story, and it explains why he felt he needed to step away from the production.

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In an interview with The New Arab, Tariq said that the movie was not being made the right way. “It was funny and strange to start casting and building without a proper script,” Tariq said. “You’re sitting there and explaining to actors what their role will be, and they just have to believe you. That’s also very dangerous because if the text comes and it doesn’t add up to what you were saying, your credibility gets completely shot. All I have is my integrity, and I’ve been thinking about that a lot.”

Blade Director Says Marvel Went Into Production Without a Completed Script

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Bassam Tariq said that he was hired to be the Blade movie director, and he had to keep telling his actors, including Mahershala Ali, what they would be doing in the movie. However, he never got a completed script that was satisfactory, and it meant he kept having to give bad news to the actors when it wasn’t even Tariq’s fault. He went on to say that all the decisions were coming from a corporate entity, and that is not a good place to be in as a movie director.

Tariq then said that he was losing credibility with the actors and it wasn’t a healthy way to have a career as a movie director. He then bluntly said why he wanted to leave the Blade movie when he realized how the production was going. “Life’s too short to make shit films,” he said. He went on to say the one thing he learned from working on Blade was that he has to have full control over his script. He then said if there are disagreements, they are between them and him. He finished by saying that it was sad because they had high hopes for the movie that they wanted to make.

According to Variety, Blade was passed around to five different writers while it was in development. This included names like Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) and Michael Starrbury. After Tariq left the production, Yann Demange signed on to direct it, but the movie never got made. Ali is no longer connected to the role, and he has moved on. There is now no Blade movie in the works, although there is a chance Blade could get recast and added to something like a possible Midnight Sons big-screen movie following the 2028 Ghost Rider release.

Are you surprised at the behind-the-scenes struggles of the MCU Blade movie? Let us know what you wanted to see in the film in the comments below.