Wesley Snipes Has Perfect Response When Asked If He'll Play Blade Again

Blade fans are loving Wesley Snipes’ response to reappearing as the character. One fan asked if he would still be able to be the Marvel hero, and the actor had to assure them that he would always be Blade. Mahershalla Ali was famously introduced as the version of the vampire at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. It was a massive surprise from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Speculation about what the plot would be and how it would tie into the larger MCU bubbled up that very same afternoon. However, one simple request remained constant. The fans absolutely want Wesley Snipes to be back in some capacity. It would be hard not to see it happening on some level. Fan service is all around in the Marvel films and a little wink and nod to the audience probably wouldn’t hurt. As an added bonus, Snipes seems more than willing to wield that sword again if Feige and company come knocking.

When Ali got announced, the Blade star gave the new man a warm reception as the mantle would eventually be handed down.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," Snipes wrote. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Kevin Feige talked about the prospect of bringing Blade back before Comic-Con in 2019.

“We still think he’s a great character. He’s a really fun character,” Feige revealed. “We think this movie going into a different side of the universe would have the potential to have him pop up, but between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows there are so many opportunities for the character to pop up as you’re now seeing with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That rather than team up with another studio on that character, let’s do something on our own. What that is? Where that will be? We’ll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge.”

