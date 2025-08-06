Original Blade Writer Asked Marvel if They Needed Help With Mahershala Ali Reboot

Blade has already proven successful on the big screen, but Marvel Studios has struggled to get the character up and running again — so much so that the screenwriter for the previous trilogy, David S. Goyer, reached out to offer his help. Goyer has a lot of experience with comic book adaptations, and he is currently promoting the grand finale of The Sandman on Netflix. In an interview with ComicBook, he recounted how he reached out to offer his help in getting Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Goyer said that he’s content with where he left the day-walker, but his curiosity drove him to offer a hand.

Goyer said that he was “perfectly” happy leaving Blade in someone else’s hand, and he pointed out several other superhero movies he enjoyed even when they were compared to his past work with the same characters. “I loved Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s not as if I worked on an iteration of a character and can’t appreciate a newer iteration,” he said. “I wrote Man of Steel and I liked the new Superman. So, I am totally ready to see another iteration of Blade.”

“I have been puzzled why they are having so much trouble because they already had Mahershala Ali. He seemed like the perfect casting for it,” Goyer said. “I don’t know what they are doing. I’ve had a lot of people and journalists ask, ‘Why don’t you go in there and help them with it?’ Prior to that happening, I hadn’t really considered it.”

Conflicting reports about Blade made everyone curious, from industry insiders to casual fans, and Goyer wasn’t immune. “I had my agent call Marvel about six months ago to say, ‘Do you guys need any help with it?’” He confirmed. “And they said, ‘No, we’re good. We’re on the right path now.’ I wouldn’t say no to it. It would be interesting to revisit it decades afterwards.”

Goyer wrote the scripts for all three Blade movies starring Wesley Snipes, and he also directed the third installment, Blade: Trinity. He confirmed that he was in talks to work on some spinoffs back in the early-2000s, and he was trying to set the stage for those in Trinity.

“New Line had asked me to do that, to introduce some characters,” he said. “The Nightstalkers had seemed like the obvious choice to spin off of it. That’s how we ended up casting Jessica Biel, because she had been in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake. That seemed like the obvious choice. Ryan Reynolds was not an obvious choice, but I was able to convince him. He had to put on 26 pounds of muscle. The movie performed well. It actually performed better than the first movie did, but not as well as the second, and not well enough to warrant a spinoff.”

Had that plan gone forward, Goyer said it would have been Morbin’ Time much sooner. “I knew it was going to be introducing Morbius, way back then,” he said. “I am a big comic book geek and it would have been fun to involve elements of the Darkhold.”

The latest rumors surrounding Marvel indicate that Blade will finally be making his MCU debut when the Multiverse Saga is over. In the meantime, The Sandman series is finished, and is streaming now on Netflix, while Goyer’s sci-fi series Foundation is airing its third season week to week now on Apple TV+.