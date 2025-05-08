Original Blade Movie Writer Has Perfect Response to MCU’s Delayed Reboot

David S. Goyer, who wrote the original Blade movie trilogy, offers his thoughts on the MCU’s long-delayed reboot of the property. While promoting Murderbot, the screenwriter spoke with Screen Rant and was asked about Marvel Studios’ Blade and what has to be done to get the movie off the ground. Goyer expressed interest in writing the film himself, citing his love for the character. Like so many Marvel fans, Goyer has spent the past handful of years wondering why it’s been so difficult to get Blade made, and he thinks he could help get it across the finish line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Give me a call,” Goyer said. “I would [write it]. I’ve always loved the character and I love him, and I’ve been sitting on the sideline wondering, ‘What in the world is going on? Why is it taking so long?’ Because I’m a huge Marvel fan myself, and I’ve just been totally puzzled.”

The saga of the MCU’s Blade dates back to 2019, when the film was formally announced at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali was attached to star, but since then, the project has encountered numerous hurdles. After passing through multiple screenwriters and directors, Blade currently isn’t scheduled on Disney’s release calendar, though Kevin Feige has said Marvel remains committed to getting it made.

Actor Delroy Lindo, who was at one point attached to star in Blade, mentioned that the film “just went off the rails” during development. In the aftermath of Blade being pulled from Marvel’s slate, fans have learned bits and pieces of what the studio had in mind. There was a version of Blade that was a 1920s period piece. It’s unknown when work on the film will resume; right now, rumors indicate it’s been scrapped but Marvel could revisit the project down the line.

Goyer’s feelings of confusion regarding Blade are very understandable. He knows this is a character and premise a creative team can build a film around. Obviously, Marvel Studios wants to do its own thing with Blade and not simply copy what came before, but the trilogy Goyer wrote can at least provide a blueprint for crafting a vampire-centric action movie with a versatile actor at its center. It’s not like Marvel is trying to bring a character to live-action for the first time and is unsure of how to proceed. If the studio can make household names out of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and others, there’s little reason why there should be so many issues with Blade — a film that has a lot of potential to be special.

Perhaps Marvel should take Goyer up on his offer and bring him in to take a stab at Blade. Goyer has plenty of experience in the superhero genre, also writing multiple DC adaptations such as Batman Begins and Man of Steel. Given his interest in the source material, he’d probably be able to crack a compelling narrative and give Marvel a solid foundation for Blade. After Marvel wraps up the Multiverse Saga, Blade could be one of their premier projects that helps usher in a new era for the franchise.