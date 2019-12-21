Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Release Date Pushed Back

Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot film is hitting the big screen in 2020, and after a promising first trailer fans were looking forward to seeing it on February 21st, 2020. It looks like fans will have to wait just a bit longer though, as Bloody Disgusting reports that the film has been bumped back around a month to a new release date of March 13th, 2020. We’re not sure at this time why it was pushed back, but the good news is it’s only by a month, so fans will still get to see Diesel’s Ray Garrison kick some ass to lead off 2020 with a bang.

Bloodshot is a science fiction action thrill ride that follows Diesel’s Ray Garrison, a soldier who died in battle but is resurrected by a weapons contractor and in the process gets some amazing abilities courtesy of the nanomachines that brought him back to life.

In the trailer we see him take quite a bit of punishment, which is why that healing factor comes so in handy, but at first, he’s just a weapon for Rising Spirit to utilize as they see fit. As we saw in the trailer though, eventually that’s going to get old, and Bloodshot is going to exact some fitting revenge.

In addition to Diesel, Bloodshot stars Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, and Talulah Riley. The film is written by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow and directed by Dave Wilson. Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Dinesh Shamdasani are all producing.

You can find the official description for Bloodshot below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

