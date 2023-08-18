Blue Beetle Battalion AMC Ticket Giveaway Announced

Blue Beetle fans are banding together to sell out AMC theaters on opening weekend. The Blue Beetle Battalion is giving a ton of fans the chance to see the movie for free. On bluebeetlebattalion.com, people planning a trip to the theater this weekend can try to get into a screening at AMC through their efforts. A lot of Latino-led grassroots organizations are also trying to get some theaters bought out in celebration of Xolo Maridueña's first turn as Jaime Reyes in the DC Comics movie. On Thursday, Angel Manuel Soto's movie managed to log $3.3 million in preview totals at the box office. But, it's going to take a little bit more to knock Barbie off that top spot.

One thing working in Blue Beetle's favor? The response to the movie from critics has made this movie DC's highest-rated since 2021. First reactions were also very positive for Blue Beetle. So, if the summer's other big hits have taught spectators anything, it is that the movies themselves have to be good. By all the early indications, Blue Beetle seems to have passed this bar with flying colors. So, the fans have to remain in wait and see mode about its box office prospects. While everyone is waiting, those fans are trying to do their part.

Join the Blue Beetle Battalion. #SupportLatinoCreatives pic.twitter.com/Nsxy6z56qI — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | BLUE BEETLE ERA (@AjepArts) August 10, 2023

Blue Beetle Supported By Over 20 Latino-Led Organizations

Blue Beetle has been a call to action for over 27 Latin Hollywood organizations. In an effort to #SupportLatinoCreatives, the Latino Film Institute, National Association of Latino Independent Producers, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, LA Collab, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition have all signed on to push the DC film. Angel Manuel Soto and his stars are appreciating the love.

"Stories are more than entertainment. They are a powerful tool for social change that fuels our collective movement to build a more equitable, just world for those who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized," their letter claims. "Actors, writers, and directors are essential to this work."

The letter continues, "As we watch them do what they do best, we are reminded that their art influences how people think and feel about our communities – both at home and abroad. While we're encouraged by some of the changes we have seen in recent years, we continue to deal with the repercussions from years of being actively erased and invisible on screen."

The Heart of Blue Beetle

In an age where so much ink is spilled about how and why superhero movies are successful, Angel Manuel Soto and his crew had one mission: keep things focused on the family. In an interview with MovieMaker, the director explained how Blue Beetle had to focus on the Reyes family as a unit to stand out in a sea of movies in this genre. The critics think this was a smart move.

"Without having superpowers, the family goes to every length to protect their kid," Soto revealed. "The love of Jaime's family helps him finish his journey and his arc." Maridueña would chime-in, "Really, it is the love that you have for your family that trumps all."

How Will Blue Beetle Introduce the Hero?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto , stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine , Raoul Max Trujillo , with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon , and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC . John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Are you going to see Blue Beetle? Let us know down in the comments!