Blue Beetle Costume Had Hidden Zippers For Bathroom Breaks

Blue Beetle has finally arrived in theaters this weekend, and fans have been raving about the latest DC Studios movie. Reviews for the film have been solid, and it is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle is a lot of fun and the perfect end-of-summer movie. Xolo Mariduena stars as the titular DC hero from a film that Angel Manuel Soto directed, and it features some pretty cool things to keep its budget low, including a fantastic practical suit. With costumes like the one seen in Blue Beetle, it is usually hard to use the bathroom. Christian Bale once advised Ben Affleck to make sure he could use the bathroom in his costume. Now, Blue Beetle's costume designer reveals that they made it easy for Mariduena to take a bathroom break.

Blue Beetle Suit had Secret Zippers for Bathroom Usage

In a new interview with Variety, Blue Beetle's costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo revealed that they created secret zippers strategically placed so that Mariduena could use the bathroom as quickly as possible.

"We had to consider rapid bathroom break solutions," Rubeo revealed. "So there were hidden zippers that went in strategic places for a quick release."

Mariduena previously revealed how comfortable the Blue Beetle suit was to wear, "I could feel the suit hugging me. I could feel the pinchers on my sides. Honestly, it's pretty comfortable. I hear that they only get better as the years go on — more easily accessible to go to the bathroom."

What is Blue Beetle about?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle is now in theaters.

