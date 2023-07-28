With three weeks to go until release, Warner Bros. Pictures is ramping up Beetlemania. Along with a new trailer, DC rolled out its Blue Beetle merchandise collection of action figures, accessories, attire, and other collectibles commemorating Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) feature film debut. According to Showcase Cinemas, Blue Beetle tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 1st. Preview showings start at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 17th.

Originally developed as a straight-to-streaming movie for HBO Max, DC's first Latino-led superhero movie received a theatrical upgrade. And a new teaser, below, shows why audiences should see it on the largest screen possible: Blue Beetle was filmed for IMAX.

"IMAX is the s---. It's the immersive aspect of it. I try to be as immersive as I can, with the projects that I do," director Angel Manuel Soto told ComicBook and other outlets during a Blue Beetle trailer reveal. "The scope of IMAX allowed you to be swallowed whole into the frame. My relationship with cinema is very spiritual, and it almost feels like you can have a physical connection to it. In the same way that we try our best to bring the audience in and come into this dance, with the story and with the characters, IMAX just advances it a little further. It feels like you're dancing with your partner, instead of just being alone in a room with it."



The official synopsis for Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Starring Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez, DC's Blue Beetle opens only in theaters August 18th.