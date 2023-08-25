Blue Beetle Easter Egg Sneakily Teases a Justice League Member

Blue Beetle has been in theaters for a week now, introducing larger audiences to the unlikely superhero story of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). One of the most buzzed-about elements of Blue Beetle has been its place in the DC Universe of heroes and villains, especially as the events of the film are largely standalone from the overall continuity. We already know that James Gunn and Peter Safran's reset DCU will continue to follow Jaime's story — and in the process, it looks like the film's events quietly established another one of the franchise's heroes. Spoilers for Blue Beetle lurk below! Only look if you want to know! Director Angel Manuel Soto recently dove into the Easter eggs in Blue Beetle with Collider, and confirmed that the pack of Oreos briefly shown in Ted Kord's base of operations belong to none other than J'onn J'onnz / Martian Manhunter, who has a penchant for eating the iconic cookie in the comics.

"At the beginning of the title sequence, for those of you guys that follow the Blue Beetle comics, there's a green light that hits this character, and that's a Green Lantern," Soto explained, before adding. "If you didn't catch it, watch it again. Also, on the Bug later, and you see it also at the end, there's a stack of Oreos, and who likes to eat Oreos?"

Will Blue Beetle Be in the New DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we'll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Blue Beetle is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.