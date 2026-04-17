Bob Odenkirk Fights an Old Woman in New Action Movie From John Wick Creator – Watch the Normal Exclusive Clip

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the movie Normal and, to celebrate its release, we have an exclusive clip from the movie. The actor may be best known for playing slimeball lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but recent years have also found him pivoting into becoming an unlikely action star. That’s something Normal, from director Ben Wheatley (Sightseers, Meg 2: The Trench) and writer Derek Kolstad (creator of the John Wick and Nobody franchises), is continuing.

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The movie follows Odenkirk as a character named Ulysses, who moves to the town of Normal, Minnesota, to become its interim Sheriff after the death of the previous incumbent. While everyone seems nice on the surface, full of small-town America quirks and charms that delight the protagonist, Ulysses gradually realizes that the place does not live up to its name. There is, after all, a reason the previous Sheriff died, and it thrusts the new one into action. That includes having to evade gunfire from Mary-Beth, codenamed “Knitting Needle,” who seems like a sweet old lady but is actually anything but, as she’s encouraged to take out the Sheriff. Check out the clip below:

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Normal Continues Bob Odenkirk’s Great Action Movie Trend

Image via Magnolia Pictures

As you’d expect, given it reunites Odenkirk and Kolstad after Nobody, there’s a lot of their previous collaboration in this one. A huge part of the appeal is found in the unexpected nature of Odenkirk’s character being forced to become an action hero, something that, in the third movie we’ve seen it, still feels fresh, surprising, and super fun to watch. As the clip shows, this is a movie that knows what it is and is playful with its concept, with the action elevated by the unique style of Wheatley.

Alongside Odenkirk, the film boasts a solid supporting cast, including well-known names like Henry Winkler as Mayor Kibner and Lena Headey as Moira, both of whom are good value. Having debuted at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, Normal has also received mostly positive reviews, with a critics score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and the consensus is that “Normal thrives on Bob Odenkirk’s gruff yet playful presence and director Ben Wheatley’s over-the-top carnage, delivering simple, ridiculous, and consistently entertaining thrills despite its familiar premise.”

Ever since the Coens’ classic Fargo, there’s been plenty of fun in exploring the juxtaposition between Minnesota niceness and the criminal underworld those smiles are hiding, and Normal is an entertaining entry in that genre. After Nobody and its sequel, it’s further proof that Odenkirk is a reliable action star, if not a, well, Normal one.

Normal is now playing in theaters.