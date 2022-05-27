The Bob's Burgers Movie is Now Streaming, and on Two Services

As the month continues, new films and shows continue to premiere across the countless streaming services, and in a rare move a highly-anticipated title is available on multiple platforms. 20th Century's The Bob's Burgers Movie is now available for streaming, and can be found in two different places. The fan-favorite feature film is now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu, free to stream for subscribers to either platform. Long delayed not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also the merger of 20th Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company, fans of the Emmy-winning animated series can now watch the movie at any time they choose.

Though not exactly a runaway hit at the box office, the film barely crossed $30 million at the domestic box office and made little impression internationally, the movie was largely a hit with critics and the audiences that did see it. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has an 87% approval rating and a "Certified Fresh" distinction, with the critical consensus reading: "The Bob's Burgers Movie offers all the heart, humor, and clever callbacks that fans of the show will be looking for while remaining an entertaining entry point for the unconverted." The Audience Rating for the film even matched the Critic's score, specifically pointing out that new fans will love the movie and long-time viewers will also find it rewarding.

The Bob's Burgers Movie story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

For newcomers to the series that still want to get in on the fun of the movie, the cast had some suggestions on where to get started. Series star H. Jon Benjamin previously shared with Variety: "I would probably go to one of the Thanksgiving episodes as a primer for what the family is like and the dynamic between them. Any one of the holiday episodes is usually a good indicator of the spirit of the show. Something always goes wrong, and then they come together and sort of fix it, but not quite."

"I love all the holiday episodes, it's nice to think people are more open on a holiday like Thanksgiving, and everyone's sitting around the TV and relaxing," John Roberts added. "So I think that's a good one to start with, 'Dawn of the Peck.'"

The Bob's Burgers Movie is now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.