Bond 25 Official Title Revealed

After months and months of fan theories regarding the upcoming installment of the 007 franchise, we finally know what Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film will be titled. On Tuesday morning, the official 007 YouTube channel released a 30 second teaser that revealed the title for Bond 25, and it’s not what most people were expecting.

The upcoming Bond 25 will officially be titled No Time to Die, which seems incredibly ominous and fitting, given that Daniel Craig will exit the film series following this last movie. You can check out the official reveal video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Time to Die will be the fifth 007 film featuring Daniel Craig as the titular spy, a role he took over from Pierce Brosnan following 2002’s Die Another Day. Craig’s debut came in Casino Royale in 2006, and he went on to star in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre. After a five year hiatus, he will return for one more film before stepping away from the franchise.

Fans will surely be happy with this official title, especially considering the other options that have been rumored throughout production. Eclipse, Shatterhand, and A Reason to Die were all reported as potential titles at one point or another in the past few months.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the film with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die is currently in production in London, following an extensive shoot in Jamaica that saw Craig sustain an ankle injury, requiring surgery before he could continue. The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

What do you think of the new Bond 25 title? Let us know in the comments!