Borat Sequel to Debut on Amazon Prime Before Election Day

The long-awaited sequel to Borat has officially found its streaming home. According to a new report, Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the sequel, which is allegedly titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The report claims that the project is set to be released on Amazon Prime before the end of October, as Baron Cohen had "rushed" to have the film ready to be released prior to the United States Presidential Election on November 3rd.

Speculation surrounding a Borat sequel has ramped up in recent weeks, with reports eventually confirming that star Sacha Baron Cohen had been secretly filming the project over the past few months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This Amazon Studios announcement confirms as much, revealing that Baron Cohen and the crew flew to various locations to shoot the film in character as soon as COVID-19 shooting restrictions allowed them to do so. Baron Cohen reportedly "risked his life multiple times" to shoot sequences in the film, and even had to wear a bulletproof vest during some pivotal and dangerous scenes.

The secretive nature of the film was first uncovered earlier this month, after word came out that the film was being screened for studios and distributors.

The original Borat - titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - grossed over $260 million globally when it was initially released in 2006, and ultimately was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first film was praised at the time for its unconventional production and its bizarre look at real-life figures. Given the reference to Vice President Mike Pence in the sequel's reported title - and the push to release the film prior to election day - fans will surely be curious to see what that brings in the Borat sequel.

h/t: Deadline