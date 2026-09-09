The Original Choice for Wolverine Would Have Changed Two Different Marvel Universes Forever, So What Happened?

Recasting happens constantly and it almost never matters. An actor drops out in development, a name gets swapped in a trade report, and the film arrives without anyone recalling there was a first choice. Then there is the other version, where the studio has announced its actor, the head of the studio has gone on record about how right he is, cameras are rolling in Toronto, and the lead is still stuck on somebody else’s set on the far side of the planet. That happened in the autumn of 1999, on the film that started the modern superhero era. The part was Wolverine, the clawed, self-healing mutant at the center of the X-Men films, and the actor was Dougray Scott, a Scottish leading man coming off Ever After.

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Scott never shot a frame. Hugh Jackman replaced him weeks into production, played the character for twenty-four years across ten films, and became the most durable piece of casting in the history of the genre. The reason Scott lost the job depends entirely on who is telling it, and after twenty-seven years the two versions have still never been reconciled.

Why the Original Wolverine Casting Would Have Changed Two Marvel Universes

The deal was real and it was public. The trades reported the X-Men Wolverine casting in 1999, with an option for a sequel built in, and Tom Rothman, then president of 20th Century Fox, put his own name to a statement praising Scott’s charisma, physicality and intensity, and noting how demanding director Bryan Singer had been about who could play the part. Studios only issue that kind of statement when they consider a decision settled.

The complication was that Scott was already working. Tom Cruise had personally picked him to play the villain in Mission: Impossible 2, and that production ran badly over schedule through 1999. By October, trade reporting had Scott still on the M:I-2 set with a shoulder injury, and Fox needing him within a fortnight. Paramount did not release him, and Fox began recasting with its own film already shooting.

Here is where the story splits, and it matters which half a reader ends up believing. Scott’s 2020 account names one man. “Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it,” he said. “We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said ‘I will, but I’ll go and do that as well.’ For whatever reason he said I couldn’t.” He sharpened it a year later, saying Cruise alone could not see a way to make the schedule work while the heads of both studios had been willing.

What Actually Happened, and Why Both Stories Deserve a Hearing

That account has never been answered. Neither Cruise, nor Paramount, nor Cruise’s production company has responded in the six years since. It is one man’s recollection of a conversation with no other witness on the record, and it is worth weighing against two things.

The first is that the filmmakers tell a different story. X-Men screenwriter David Hayter has said Singer grew suspicious about the delays and sent the film’s costume designer to Australia to find out what was going on. “What we found out was Dougray had been in a motorcycle accident filming the climax of MI2. He was pretty messed up,” Hayter said. In that version the obstacle is an injured actor the production could not reach, and Cruise is never mentioned.

The second is that Scott himself once told it that way. In 2013, seven years before Cruise’s name entered the record, he described it with no villain at all: Jackman had not stolen anything from him, his own film simply ran over and he had to drop out.

Jackman, meanwhile, had already auditioned for the role while Scott still had it, opposite a young Kevin Feige, now the head of Marvel Studios, and been turned down partly for being too tall. Marvel’s own bio puts Wolverine at 5’3″. Jackman is 6’2″. When Fox came back in a panic, the man who was wrong for the role got it anyway, then spent a quarter century making the wrong version definitive, through Logan‘s screenwriting Oscar nomination in 2018 and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $1.34 billion in 2024.

Personally, I think the what-if is smaller than it looks. Scott is a very good actor with an International Emmy for Crime, so the franchise dodged nothing here, and he would have made a fine Wolverine for a film or two. But Fox’s reported shortlist ran through Mel Gibson and Russell Crowe, both of them nearly a foot taller than the 5’3″ Wolverine of the comics, which tells you the studio had already decided what shape this character was. Twenty-four years is something else entirely. That is a man building a life around a role, and there is no audition for it.

The second universe the headline promises is the one still being built. Jackman brought his Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Marvel has since announced its own X-Men film for May 2028 with a cast that leaves the character out entirely (at least so far). No new Wolverine has been announced, and Jackman is not on the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday list. Had Scott kept the part in 1999, the role would likely have turned over twice by now and Marvel would be casting its fourth Wolverine the way it recasts everyone else. Instead one man made the job basically unfillable (though they’ll certain have to take a stab at it eventually, pun intended).

Scott did eventually get a comic book role, just a DC one, playing Colonel Jacob Kane, father of Kate Kane, across two seasons of Batwoman. He told ComicBook in 2019 that the Wolverine question follows him everywhere, laughing about how often it still comes up, and said the comic book work was something he wanted rather than something he needed.

Avengers: Doomsday opens December 18, 2026. Who would you have wanted as Wolverine? Let us know in the comments.

