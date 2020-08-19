Borat Revival Rumored as Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted Filming in Character

✖

As if there weren't enough things to worry about, the possibility of being embarrassed on camera by one of Sacha Baron Cohen's characters is at an all time high. Not just any Cohen character though, but the fictitious Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev who previously starred in his own feature film back in 2006. Fans are abuzz online after a video emerged showing Cohen in costume as Borat seemingly filming new footage as the character. NME brings word of the development which comes from a TikTok, clearly showing Cohen dressed as his character in a truck while being pulled by a van with cameramen in the back. Watch it for yourself below!

This isn't the first time that Cohen has been caught filming something this summer though, which already has fans wondering if a second season of his Showtime series "Who Is America?" is on the horizon. Earlier this summer Cohen was spotted at a right-wing "March For Our Rights" rally in Washington in June, dressed in a farmer outfit and singing a racist song with some attendees singing along. Weeks later he secured an interview with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and had the police called on him after he approached the politician in a "spangly pink bikini."

According to a report from TheWrap however, none of the above is for a second season of "Who Is America?" The outlet notes that sources close to the production indicated that there are still no plans for a new season of the comedy series, but the door remains open at Showtime if Cohen wished to develop more. That in mind it's unclear what exactly Cohen is filming, but he's clearly up to something.

First appearing in Cohen's inaugural prank TV show Da Ali G Show, the character is a larger than life caricature of an international journalist who makes outrageous claims about life in Kazakhstan while also pretending to be completely unfamiliar with traditional customs of the western world. He made the leap to the big screen in 2006 with a self titled film, whose full title is as long and goofy as most Borat sketches. The Borat movie became an international sensation though, generation $262.6 million at the worldwide box office from an $18 million budget. The film is now owned by The Walt Disney Company after they purchased and absorbed 20th Century Fox.

Following the film's release, Cohen said he would be retiring the character due to the notoriety he'd gained around the world. He's since gone back on that a few times with minor appearances as Borat to promote some of his upcoming works.

