Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Presales Eclipse The Batman, Doctor Strange 2

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is proving to be sweet like justice for the entertainment industry. According to a new report, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has earned more than $65 million in advanced ticket sales across AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Canada's Cineplex, and Mexico's Cinépolis. With a month left until Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour even debuts in theaters, those numbers already beat the imminent presale numbers for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($60 million) and Warner Bros.' The Batman ($42 million).

While the number does not yet beat the $120 million pandemic presale record of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it does make clear that the highly-anticipated concert movie will be a massive hit at the box office. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which is being distributed exclusively by AMC Theaters as opposed to a studio, has already broken that chain's record for most single-day presales, which was previously held by No Way Home. Projections indicate that the movie could make more than $100 million in its opening weekend alone.

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for over half a dozen movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

What Is The Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.