Brand New Godzilla Makes a Fiery Debut (And Is the Strongest One Yet)

A brand new Godzilla has made its fiery debut as TOHO celebrates moving beyond its 70th anniversary, and its one of the strongest incarnations of the giant monster yet. Godzilla had a massive year last year as it commemorated the 70th anniversary of the long running franchise with several massive and successful TOHO projects. But as the company gets ready to head into the future, it celebrated Godzilla Day with a major event that revealed the first look at many more of the projects coming our way in the neat future. And it all kicked off with the debut of a new Godzilla.

The “Fes Godzilla” short films have become such a fun reason to look ahead to Godzilla Fest every year, and they have introduced fans to their own special version of the kaiju with Millennium Godzilla. This continues even further as with the debut of a new short film, fans have been introduced a new evolved form of this Godzilla that’s just much stronger than anything fans might have seen from the kaiju before. You can check out Burning Millennium Godzilla in action with the new short here (complete with English subtitles).

Burning Millennium Godzilla Makes Its Debut

Courtesy of TOHO

“Fest Godzilla II: Shinjuku Burning” is the brand new short released during Godzilla Fest 2025, and the project was originally taken on in order to maintain Godzilla’s tokusatsu tradition alive. Returning to a live-action actor in a suit for the occasion with practical effects, the new short is directed and written by Kazuhiro Nakagawa, who handled the first short that debuted last year. Nakagawa wanted to really change things with this new version of the monster as it’s set ablaze to take on a whole new kind of enemy moving forward.

Nakagawa had the following to say about taking on the new short, “I was approached about doing Fest Godzilla again this year during the cherry blossom season,” the director began. “Since I thought the series had concluded, I was a bit puzzled. But looking back, I wondered if I hadn’t become too constrained by the ‘Fest Godzilla style.’ If I could shoot it one more time, I wanted to try new challenges. One was setting the stage in a real-life location. The other was composing the film in a single shot. This is the reborn Fest Godzilla, newly starring Millennium Godzilla. Please look forward to it!”

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Courtesy of Toho

TOHO has some huge plans for Godzilla‘s future. During Godzilla Fest this year, it was officially announced that Godzilla Minus One‘s new sequel is now officially in the works. Titled Godzilla Minus Zero, the film will feature Takashi Yamazaki returning to write and director the new film much like the first one. The story and release details have yet to be confirmed as of this time, but it has been reported that the plan is going to release the film worldwide in late 2026.

It’s also been teased that the story for the film is set to be much darker than the first, and that’s quite intense considering the first film already tackled some very emotionally charged moments. That’s not all that’s on the way as Legendary as a new feature film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, coming to theaters in 2027 and a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters now in the works for Apple TV+ as well.

