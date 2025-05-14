Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Should Let Dan Stevens Pilot Jet Jaguar

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is now coming to theaters as the next major entry of the MonsterVerse, and it really should go all out and let Dan Stevens pilot a new version of Jet Jaguar. Legendary and Toho’s partnership originally kicked off the Monsterverse with its first Godzilla film back in 2014, and has since gone on to be such a success that we’re now going to get another Godzilla x Kong film that’s possibly going to space. With the start of the new movie heading into production officially this Spring, all sorts of fun theories have been sparked as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova was officially announced as the next major entry for the MonsterVerse, and with it has already teased a space involved theme for the new movie. This has raised all sorts of questions about what potential monsters from Toho’s expansive library that could pop up in the next movie, but there’s one in particular that would fit in as a fun natural extension of everything that comes next. It’s time to bring in giant robots next, and Dan Stevens piloting a new version of Jet Jaguar is a sight we all need to see in action.

TOHO

What Is Jet Jaguar?

Jet Jaguar first made its Godzilla franchise debut during the events of Godzilla vs. Megalon in 1973. It was a super robot created by a scientist named Goro, and was briefly seen fighting alongside Godzilla as the famous Kaiju took on both the titular Megalon, but also more importantly for this theory, Gigan. Jet Jaguar is a scientist made machine, and ultimately doesn’t have a huge role in the franchise but could be a big get for the Monsterverse as a whole as a giant mecha could help to bring the humans to the same level that Godzilla and Kong are at.

Gigan is one of the main monsters from space that Godzilla has taken on over the years, and fans immediately started to imagining how this Titan would look in the Monsterverse with a return in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. If Gigan does indeed make the jump to this new franchise, then Jet Jaguar would also be a fun callback to its original debut. It’d be a full circle moment for both of these Kaiju as the two of them would be squaring off in a new film after all this time. It would also help to bring the humans to a new stage as the fights against the Titans get all the more dangerous.

Dan Stevens is the one major player returning from the events of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and was ultimately the one that helped Kong with a brand new arm that would level the playing field against the Skar King. Trapper would be the fun character to take to a whole new level with a full mech of some kind, and it would take the humans to space. It’s really the one element these giant monster movies are missing. It’s time for Godzilla and Kong to deal with giant robots next, and Jet Jaguar (or maybe used as a fun codename for its Monsterverse version) is the way to go.

TOHO / Legendary / Warner Bros.

When Does Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Actually Come Out?

It won’t be too much longer before we see whether or not Jet Jaguar actually makes an appearance as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has now kicked off its production in full. The new film in the Monsterverse is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027. Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) is taking over as director for the follow up from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard. The new film will also feature a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures with Toho overseeing Godzilla’s side of it all, Dan Stevens will be returning from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire alongside new members of the cast making their MonsterVerse debut such as Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in mystery roles. The film’s story is still very much a mystery as of the time of this publication, so it’s not even clear if it’s going to deal with space at all.

The film is likely going to go to space due to everything from the Hollow Earth seemingly being explored already, but now it’s just a matter of patiently waiting to see all of the elements coming together for this new entry in the franchise. As the Monsterverse grows, the hope is that giant robots are the next step as things get even bigger from here.