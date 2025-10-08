Godzilla To Introduce New Version of The King of The Monsters

Godzilla has had quite the past couple of years, with Legendary’s MonsterVerse hitting new heights in the West while Godzilla Minus One is, understandably, thought of as one of the King of the Monsters’ best movies in the East. While kaiju fans in North America will have to wait until 2027 to see the lizard king return in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, this doesn’t mean that the popular kaiju is taking a total break from the screen. At this year’s Godzilla Fest, the event will not only debut a new short film focusing on Godzilla, but said offering will create a new iteration of the King of the Monsters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking place on November 3rd in Tokyo, Japan, Godzilla Fest 2025 is set to reveal “Burning Millennium Godzilla,” a version of the legendary kaiju that features a fiery chest to enhance its power. The upcoming short film follows in the tradition of this event, releasing new stories focusing on the lizard king, and here’s how Godzilla Fest describes the movie, “The all-new special effects film “Fes Godzilla” series has become a regular feature at Godzilla Fest. This series, which concluded with great acclaim at last year’s “Godzilla Fest 2024,” is now being relaunched with a new look! Director Nakagawa Kazuhiro will continue to direct this latest film, and actor Suzuki Fuku, known for his love of special effects films, has been confirmed to appear!” You can see a first look at the new take on Godzilla below.

toho

Godzilla Star Talks Entering The Universe

While this upcoming project might be a short film, this isn’t stopping the kaiju franchise from putting some serious backing into Godzilla’s forthcoming return. Japanese star Fuku Suzuki will be taking the lead role in the film, and the official website shared official commentary from the star, “After seeing ‘Godzilla Minus One‘ at the cinema, I developed a strong desire to one day appear in a Godzilla film. I was happy to be involved with Godzilla through this short film and to see the Godzilla suit and miniature filming set! As a special effects fan, I was also excited about this new challenge in special effects! I was able to see the footage shot on set, and was very excited by its power. I hope that “Godzilla Fest 2025″ will be the best time for everyone!”

While not confirmed, this upcoming short film will, more than likely, take place in its own continuity, as there have been several movies that present original takes on the King of the Monsters. For example, Shin Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, and Monsterverse’s Godzilla are all different universes that feature the kaiju. The closest thing we’ve gotten in the past that slammed different versions of Godzilla against one another was in 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars. In this Toho production, the Japanese iteration of the character fought against 1998’s “Zilla”, a version of the lizard king that has been rightfully lampooned in the past.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Official Godzilla Fest Website