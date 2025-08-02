Godzilla Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Epic Promo

Godzilla has been in the midst of celebrating the 70th anniversary of its very first movie, and Toho is going all out for the occasion with an epic new promo showing off the kaiju’s very historic run. Godzilla has been in the midst of a major anniversary celebration for the past few years, and ultimately has led to some of the best success that the franchise has been able to enjoy over its decades. That success also means that Toho is expanding with Godzilla more so than they ever have with the rest of the world, and a new endeavor with China is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toho has officially announced that they are partnering with Shanghai Xinchuanghua Cultural Development Co., Ltd. to expand their Godzilla stamp across China, and it continues with the overall one billion USD plan that Toho has been working through to continue Godzilla’s domination in recent years. To really put a stamp on this new partnership, Toho has dropped an epic new poster for Godzilla that shows off the main forms the famous Kaiju has taken on over all this time. Check it out below.

TOHO

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Earlier this year, Toho revealed that they plan to expand the Godzilla franchise in all sorts of ways, and that includes several new projects now in the works. Legendary now has a new entry in the Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova now in the works for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027. Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) is taking over as director for the follow up from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The cast features a returning Dan Stevens alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill.

Legendary also now has a new season of the AppleTV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in the works but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time. Featuring Chris Black and Matt Fraction returning from the first season to serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, Prey star Amber Midthunder will be joining the cast for the new episodes but her role (along with much of the details about the coming season’s story) have yet to be revealed as of this time either.

Toho

What’s Next for Godzilla Minus One?

On Toho’s own side of things, Godzilla now has a new follow up to Godzilla Minus One now in the works too. A release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this piece, but Toho executives are hoping to get the film in theaters as early as next year. Filming for the new film is set to begin this Summer, so movement towards this goal will be kicking off pretty soon. As for what to expect, there are still so many mysteries about the coming sequel.

Godzilla Minus One writer and director Takashi Yamazaki will be returning for the follow up, and first details about the film confirmed it to indeed be another period piece. It’s yet to be confirmed to be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, but it’s increasingly looking to be the case with each new update revealed. Given that Godzilla Minus One has been the most financially and critically successful films in Toho’s history of the franchise, a sequel is probably what’s being planned.