If Godzilla x Kong Is Going to Space, Only One Giant Monster Is Possible

The Monsterverse is continuing with its next entry teasing that Godzilla and Kong are going to space, and if that’s the case there’s only one monster that’s going to show up in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and it might not be a hit with many fans. The next major movie in the Monsterverse is now officially in production, and it was announced that the third Godzilla x Kong feature film would officially be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. But while production for the new film has officially begun, very little has been revealed about what to expect for the new project.

But just looking at the title for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, and one can surmise that the Monsterverse franchise is officially going to space. After diving into the Hollow Earth with the previous film entries, and exploring the rest of the Titans around the world, space is really the only fun direction left to explore. And while it might seemed perfectly poised for one of Toho’s already famous space monsters, the real major villain we’ll get to see in the new film is likely going to be some kind of giant space monkey Kong can fight on a level playing field.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’s Main Enemy Won’t Be a Toho Monster

Heading into space seems like a perfectly natural and fun expansion of the MonsterVerse after everything that happened within the Hollow Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and that would make it primed to introduce some of the other Kaiju Toho has in their expansive catalog. The title alone made fans instantly imagine SpaceGodzilla being possible considering that the Kaiju’s original debut came when it was cloned by Godzilla’s G-cells and formed through in a black hole and emerged as the famous villain in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla back in 1994.

Then the teases continued even further because fans also imagined the next major foe could also be Gigan, a giant space monster that was turned into a cyborg by the Nebulans after its initial defeat. The Nebulans had come to Earth with the intent of taking it over and turning it into one of their colonies, but Godzilla put a stop to it. As for Gigan, it would reappear over the years and even fought alongside other famous monsters like Megalon. Either of these two would be the perfect space faring giant opponent for Godzilla and Kong, but it’s not likely.

What’s missing from the equation for either of these Toho choices, unfortunately, is Kong’s part in it all. While Godzilla leads in the title for these MonsterVerse films, it really hasn’t been the star of any of them in quite some time. Once Kong was fully introduced to the mix and the Hollow Earth became a much bigger factor in the MonsterVerse, Kong essentially became the face of this universe. So it’s hard to imagine a foe that’s only really related to the Godzilla franchise entering the picture in the next film.

Who’s Fighting Kong in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

There’s also the matter of how this partnership works between Toho and Legendary Pictures for the Monsterverse as a whole. Toho has been licensing the rights to Godzilla to use for this universe, and the original deal has since been expanded thanks to how successful each of these films have been so far. But this licensing has also been why the Monsterverse thus far has instead been introducing all sorts of its own original Titans. For example, the original Godzilla film in 2014 faced off against names M.U.T.O. aliens rather than anything fans had seen before.

It’s also why although we’ve seen some of Toho’s other monsters like King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and MechaGodzilla, they had been limited to the single appearance. Mothra only returned for a single scene in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the majority of that battle focused on some brand new Monsterverse entities Skar King and Shimo. That’s likely going to be the case once more as there will be a brand new Titan that’s going to show up in space as Kong needs to deal with it.

As Kong is Earth’s main defender for the MonsterVerse and will be the primary Titan featured in the story, the next enemy needs to be something Kong can deal with. It’s likely either going to be some giant monkey who pops up in space, or an entity that Kong will need to face off against that gets stronger because of some power in space. The former would be the much better and fun idea too because that it also means Kong would get shot up to space in some kind of Titan sized rocket with a giant space suit. And that’s just such a Monsterverse level idea.

Who do you want to see Kong fight in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!