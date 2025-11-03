Godzilla Minus One Sequel Will Be Releasing Earlier Than Expected (And Be Much Darker)

Godzilla Minus One is coming back with a brand new sequel film, and it’s actually planning to hit theaters around the world much sooner than expected. Godzilla Minus One was released as a celebration of the 70th anniversary for TOHO’s legendary franchise, and also was a way to officially bring the kaiju into the Reiwa era. This film ended up doing so well in theaters and with critics. It was the most financially successful Godzilla film in the company’s history, and is also the first film to win an Academy Award for TOHO (along with many other key awards as well).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was no surprise to find out that TOHO was quickly developing a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, but the surprise might be in just how fast it’s going to get to screens. According to a new tidbit from The Hollywood Reporter, TOHO is seeking to release the new sequel in late 2026 worldwide with production in Norway and New Zealand ramping up this year. This would fall in line with earlier reports of filming already starting in Japan later this year as well, so fans really could get this new Godzilla movie very, very soon.

What to Know for Godzilla Minus Zero

Play video

Officially known as Godzilla Minus Zero, the new Godzilla Minus One sequel will be once again written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki for TOHO and ROBOT. The first teaser was revealed during Godzilla Fest 2025 in Japan, and teased a much darker vibe for the new film compared to the first one. But considering how much death and destruction was at the core of the first film, it does seem to indicate that the upcoming film will be taking our returning favorites on a much darker path than before. But those story details (and potential returning casts) have yet to be revealed as of this time.

“We’re going to be shooting a new Godzilla movie!…I’m here to tell you that I can’t announce any more about the new film,” Yamazaki said of the new sequel film when it was first announced to be in the works. “I’m really happy to see this excitement. I’m also happy that there are so many children here. Godzilla has gradually become something for adults, so the fact that there are more children as fans and that the next generation is growing is really good for Godzilla‘s future.”

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero is not the only new Godzilla project TOHO has in development either. The franchise is about to expand in several new ways with not only reported new takes on Shin Godzilla and more, but Legendary’s own feature film and TV show releases as well. Legendary’s Monsterverse will be continuing with the release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in theaters on March 27, 2027. Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) is taking over as director for the follow up from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The cast of the new film features a returning Dan Stevens alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill. Legendary also now has a new season of the AppleTV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in the works but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time. Filming for the show wrapped up earlier this year, so we should see some momentum on that soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – THR