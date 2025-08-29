Godzilla Releases New Movie Trailer (But It Might Not Be What You Think)

Godzilla has been on a rampage of success in recent years, as the King of the Monsters storms its way across the silver screen, television, comic books, and more. While fans will need to wait until 2027 for the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, a new short film is on its way to continue an annual tradition surrounding the lizard king. For this year’s G-Fest, fans can expect a new take on the King of the Monsters that might satiate kaiju enthusiasts before the release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and the sequel to Godzilla Minus One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to arrive on November 3rd this fall, the upcoming short has a new trailer to give Godzilla fans an idea of what to expect. Luckily, the official website for G-Fest also released a description for the future film, “The all-new special effects film, ‘Fes Godzilla” series has become a regular feature at Godzilla Fest. This series, which concluded with great acclaim at last year’s “Godzilla Fest 2024,” is now being relaunched with a new look!

Director Nakagawa Kazuhiro will continue to direct this latest film, and actor Suzuki Fuku, known for his love of special effects films, has been confirmed to appear! A teaser trailer has also been released, so don’t miss the start of the “Fes Godzilla New Century”!”

Play video

Godzilla Star Talks Short Film

Actor Fuku Suzuki, who pop culture fans might know for his work on the likes of Kamen Rider, shared the following statement about the upcoming film, “After seeing “Godzilla-1.0” at the cinema, I developed a strong desire to one day appear in a Godzilla film. I was happy to be involved with Godzilla through this short film and to see the Godzilla suit and miniature filming set! As a special effects fan, I was also excited about this new challenge in special effects! I was able to see the footage shot on set, and was very excited by its power. I hope that “Godzilla Fest 2025″ will be the best time for everyone!” Considering his fictional history in fighting against monsters, Suzuki makes for a good choice to be a part of this new Godzilla project.

As for the story for the next G-Fest short film, details are few and far between, though it’s clear that the upcoming incarnation of Godzilla is taking a page from some of his earlier looks in the long-running series. In the past, the kaiju event gave us a film that saw the King of the Monsters defend his crown against the nefarious Hedorah, the blob-like monster who remains one of the scariest Godzilla opponents to date. For the upcoming short film arriving this November, there are more than a few Toho classic creatures that would work well to fight the lizard king once again.

Want to follow along with the King of the Monsters as he defends his throne from all kaiju comers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit us up in the comments to talk all things kaiju.

Via Godzilla Fes