‘Breaking Bad’ Reportedly Getting Feature-Length Film

Breaking Bad is getting the feature film treatment.

Just days after AMC announced that they would follow up Andrew Lincoln’s eight-plus years on The Walking Dead with a trilogy of movies centering on Rick Grimes, the Albuquerque Journal has word that the network’s other big property is doing the same.

The paper reports that the film is operating under the name “Greenbrier,” and ostensibly centers around a kidnapped man making an escape.

There is no word on what members of the original Breaking Bad cast might return for the movie, but given that Bryan Cranston’s Walter White was among the (many) characters who died in the last couple of seasons, obvious choices for such a story would be Walter’s son or his ex-partner, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Of course, it is equally possible that the Greenbrier logline is just a misdirect too.

During the Breaking Bad reunion panel at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, actor Bryan Cranston addressed talk of a series revival and didn’t seem all too interested in revisiting the critically acclaimed series.

While talk of a movie, miniseries, or other revival has come up again and again since the series ended in 2013 and spun off into the AMC original, Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk, Cranston seems to be done.

“We’re very proud of our show and Better Call Saul. In some ways, it’s best to leave it alone – that you want to think back on it favorably,” Cranston said. “I don’t want to mess with it. It was the perfect opportunity that changed all of our lives. It changed many lives on our show.”

Despite Cranston’s negation, series creator, Vince Gilligan appeared open to revisiting other Breaking Bad characters in the future for potential spinoffs, like Aaron Paul’s character Jesse, saying that “anything’s possible.”

While Gilligan has been teasing fans with cameos throughout its first three seasons of Better Call Saul, the series creator is not about to jerk fans around with the big ones.

“I think there’s an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up…[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of Better Call Saul.”

Greenbrier is apparently filming from November through February, so it would likely be made with an eye toward a 2019 release.