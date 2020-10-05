Brendan Fraser Is Trending Thanks to Viral Mummy Video
As any fan of the film The Mummy will tell you, nothing good comes from opening up a mummy's sarcophagus. Or disturbing their resting places. Or really anything to do with disturbing the final rest of the ancients and it's those important lessons that have prompted a video of the opening of a 2500-year-old mummy sarcophagus to go viral, but send Brendan Fraser, star of the 1999 film, trending on Twitter as well.
On Twitter, user @VisuallySt shared a short video featuring the opening of an ancient mummy sarcophagus in front of a gathering of press and others in Egypt. The mummy is one of 59 recently unveiled form a major archaeological find and there are an unknown number still buried (via Aljazeera). It's a significant archaeological discovery...but people on Twitter soon started chiming in about Brendan Fraser -- and how clearly folks hadn't learned the lessons from The Mummy.
The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv— Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020
In The Mummy, Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell who, along with a librarian (Rachel Weisz's Evelyn Carnahan) and her brother accidentally awaken cursed high priest Imhotep and, well chaos ensued. When the video of the mummy sarcophagus being opened went viral, fans of the film started talking about Fraser. Fans had a lot to say about the video, everything from being excited that the first thing the video brought to mind was the actor and The Mummy while others reflected on the actor's performance in the film. Many, though, kept pointing out that they half expected to spot Fraser's The Mummy character running away in the video, a joke that the opening of the mummy had unleashed some great evil.
Check out the video for yourself and read on for some of our favorite reactions causing Fraser to trend on Twitter.
100% a bad idea
I am superstitious enough to say that this was 100% a bad idea. Y’all just couldn’t resist the urge to potentially usher in more bad things into this year... what is wrong with you? Did Brendan Fraser teach you nothing????? https://t.co/9JEJQI4t0s— amanda | not tolerating anyones bs (@coffeenvinegar) October 5, 2020
Respect Fraser's work
Brendan Fraser didn’t fight Imhotep and the Scorpion King for y’all to do this again smh https://t.co/50PHfElLHI— Mike B! 🎤 (@mikebiana) October 5, 2020
The mummy connection
I love that, even 20 years later. when dozens of mummies are discovered, it's Brendan Fraser that trends.— Desirae (@efkaservicegirl) October 5, 2020
Brendan Fraser better be ready
For the love of Anubis, please tell me Brendan Fraser is ready for this. 😳🤞🏽 https://t.co/k4Ws1V5Co0— Kelly Green (@DrKellyGreen) October 5, 2020
The Brendan Fraser Signal
Brendan fraser I hope your well rested. Are you just gonna show up when shit goes down or...do you have like a signal!?! https://t.co/RjF15yuP1m— 2dHaremHussy (@2dHaremHussy) October 5, 2020
Blame 2020
As if 2020 wasn’t fun enough, now we have a mummy. Y’all hear that? Mummies. Brendan Fraser is earth’s mightiest hero now. pic.twitter.com/dltqFNidRk— Josh (@joshuag206) October 5, 2020
He's got this
Brendan Fraser vs. 2020. I think we’ll be fine. https://t.co/kD0hZ8rcy0 pic.twitter.com/Q0d1qeWsNF— 🎃 SCARY STORMY 🎃 (@scarystormy) October 5, 2020
Only Brendan Fraser can save us
Brendan Fraser trending because we all know he is the only one that can save us from The Mummy's curse? Let me in on that action. pic.twitter.com/e8VEuRMkzF— A Fool to Cry 🦋 (@afooltocry) October 5, 2020
Screaming
Somewhere, Brendan Fraser is screaming at this. 😂 https://t.co/TmARsAwPUf— Carly 🦋 🎃 (@carly_dolphin) October 5, 2020
...don't forget, he's also in Doom Patrol
Since he’s trending everyone watch Doom Patrol with Brendan Fraser he’s fantastic in it— a username (@spiesryan69) October 5, 2020