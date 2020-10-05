Brendan Fraser Is Trending Thanks to Viral Mummy Video

As any fan of the film The Mummy will tell you, nothing good comes from opening up a mummy's sarcophagus. Or disturbing their resting places. Or really anything to do with disturbing the final rest of the ancients and it's those important lessons that have prompted a video of the opening of a 2500-year-old mummy sarcophagus to go viral, but send Brendan Fraser, star of the 1999 film, trending on Twitter as well.

On Twitter, user @VisuallySt shared a short video featuring the opening of an ancient mummy sarcophagus in front of a gathering of press and others in Egypt. The mummy is one of 59 recently unveiled form a major archaeological find and there are an unknown number still buried (via Aljazeera). It's a significant archaeological discovery...but people on Twitter soon started chiming in about Brendan Fraser -- and how clearly folks hadn't learned the lessons from The Mummy.

The mummy tomb, which has been sealed for 2500 years, has been opened for the first time. pic.twitter.com/KWGT95girv — Psychedelic Art (@VisuallySt) October 5, 2020

In The Mummy, Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell who, along with a librarian (Rachel Weisz's Evelyn Carnahan) and her brother accidentally awaken cursed high priest Imhotep and, well chaos ensued. When the video of the mummy sarcophagus being opened went viral, fans of the film started talking about Fraser. Fans had a lot to say about the video, everything from being excited that the first thing the video brought to mind was the actor and The Mummy while others reflected on the actor's performance in the film. Many, though, kept pointing out that they half expected to spot Fraser's The Mummy character running away in the video, a joke that the opening of the mummy had unleashed some great evil.

Check out the video for yourself