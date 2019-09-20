Lucy Fry Reveals Bright 2 Production Has Been Delayed

Despite quite a few lashings from film critics around the world, David Ayer‘s Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, debuted to massive numbers on Netflix nearly two years ago. Fans seemed to love the fantasy thriller and the streaming service quickly announced that a sequel was in development, with Ayer set to serve as both writer and director. However, here we are closing in on the end of 2019 and there still hasn’t been any updates on Bright 2. Some crew members were added earlier this year and reports suggested that production was supposed to take place in July, but the month came and went without a word about the Bright franchise.

As it turns out, production was actually slated to take place earlier this year, it just had to get to delayed due to Smith’s perennially packed schedule. Lucy Fry, who starred in the first Bright as the magical Tikka, spoke to ComicBook.com this week ahead of her new TV series, Godfather of Harlem, and explained why Bright 2 has been on the back burner.

“We were going to do it this year, and then it didn’t happen because of Will’s schedule,” Fry told us. “And I really hope they do another one because I had so much fun making that movie. So, I just hope we get to do it again.”

So does that mean it will be rescheduled soon, or is Bright 2 going to be sent to production hell for the foreseeable future? We asked Fry what was in store for Bright 2 going forward and, for now, she’s just as in the dark as the rest of us.

“No, I don’t know,” she said. “I’m sorry! I wish I did know.”

Sadly, it seems like we’ve still got a while to wait for that highly-anticipated Bright news to arrive. There’s currently no timetable for the film’s production and everyone involved has other projects in the works.

