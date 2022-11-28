Universal Pictures Announces Bros Premiere Date on Peacock

Peacock has announced the date that the new Universal Pictures movie Bros will be available to stream. Bros comes from the filmmaking team of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick) and features an all-LGBTQ+ cast. Recent Universal Pictures movies like Nope, Beast, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Halloween Ends have joined Peacock's growing library of exclusive content, with Bros debuting on the platform December 2nd.

The trailer for Bros centers on Bill Eichner and his group of friends, who are all trying to find someone to spend their lives with. Bros shows this journey through the eyes of the LGBTQ+ community, which both shares recognizable tropes with the average heterosexual person and spotlights things only unique to the community. As one can imagine, the romantic comedy pulls at the heartstrings while simultaneously offering up tons of laughs.

What Is Billy Eichner's Bros About?

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children)—Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner.

Billy Eichner on Bros' LGBTQ Cast

"When we first started writing Bros, it was 2017. It was a different time. We weren't talking about diversity and inclusion as much as we are now. I always assumed that the powers that be were going to have — if I was playing one of the main roles, which I was obviously going to do because that was the whole idea — my love interest be played by a famous straight actor. We all kind of made the decision at the same time, including Universal, that as the movie was developing, it didn't make sense for the other lead actor to be played by a straight actor. That was going against everything the movie was trying to say. And then I said to [co-writer and director] Nick Stoller, once that decision was made, that the entire cast should be openly LGBTQ+ actors, including in the straight roles," Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "On a cultural level, it's a powerful statement to make. But on a practical level, we're doing the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio, and most of the characters in it are LGBTQ — there are some straight characters as well. I want to give other openly LGBTQ actors these opportunities. It's a really funny movie — and it's consistently funny, but something else is happening in it that I didn't even expect or think about. It becomes very emotional for people because you realize: "My God, what we've missed!" All those years of me seeing those movies with my parents as a kid — Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, When Harry Met Sally, Annie Hall, I could go on — they were never about people like me. There are no stories about us falling in love, navigating love, dating, relationships, and you don't realize what you haven't gotten until you finally see it. This is an event. It's the first of its kind. You can feel that in the theater when you're watching it."

Bros streams exclusively on Peacock starting December 2nd.