Billy on the Street Returns With Ant-Man Actor Paul Rudd

Ahead of Billy Eichner's new rom-com Bros the comedian has returned to his roots and delivered an all-new episode of Billy on the Street, this time featuring none other than Marvel star Paul Rudd as a guest. Just like his previous appearances on Billy on the Street, Rudd appears alongside Eichner who largely uses him as a prop to get spur conversation with strangers, in this case, "Are you going to see Bros? Paul Rudd wants you to see Bros." The pair get some eccentric and unexpected answers to the query, check it out for yourself in the player below.

Like other guest stars on Billy on the Street, which has previously included the likes of Seth Rogen, Amy Poehler, and Jacob Tremblay, Rudd appears with Eichner but ends up becoming a distraction for the unsuspecting guests. While many are able to answer the question yelled at them, some are too distracted by Rudd himself. The Avengers actor previously appeared in a segment on the series where the question was "Would you have sex with Paul Rudd?" That went about as expected.

HERE IT IS!!! THE FIRST BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS!!! BROS ON THE STREET WITH PAUL RUDD!!!! ONLY IN THEATERS SEPT 30!!! #brosmovie @brosthemovie pic.twitter.com/BYqd61Iilg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 20, 2022

Bros. marks the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, with Billy Eichner not only starring in the lead role but also co-writing the script with director Nicholas Stoller, Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick) produced the film which arrived from Universal at the end of the month, it's described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with."

Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film— leads an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children). Look for Bros in theaters on September 30.