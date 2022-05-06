Doctor Strange 2 Star Bruce Campbell Clarifies Comments About Turning Down Marvel Roles

If you watch our Comic Con interview with Bruce Campbell, one thing becomes immediately clear: the man loves to fool around during interviews. Sometimes that doesn't communicate as clearly as he would like, though, and during a recent interview, the star joked that he had turned down some major Marvel Studios roles, unwilling to be a part of the big superhero machine, until Sam Raimi finally came along and coaxed him to play the role of Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. but when that joke was reported on as fact, he had to take to social media to clear things up.

Noting "this is the danger of sarcasm," he called his own quote (as delivered in headline form) "total BS." So, wait...does this mean that Pizza Poppa isn't really going to be a foundational part of the Marvel Universe going forward?!

You can see his tweet below.

Total BS, but fun to imagine having the stones to turn down the “big MCU roles.” This is the danger of sarcasm. https://t.co/rl5K5FlQF2 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) August 5, 2022

"If you get hung up on the fact that he's a pizza guy, you are so wrong -- you are so short-sighted in your thinking," Campbell joked with ComicBook.com last month. "It's not a cameo, it's a building block. Because what did I do to Dr. Strange during that scene? I intercepted him, I got information out of him, I was able to report on his whereabouts, and I delayed him for about 45 seconds. If he's in one universe, he can't not be in the others, the way these multiverses work....Nothing is what it seems like it is."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney+, DVD, Blu-ray, and other digital sales platforms.

h/t The Direct