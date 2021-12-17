Spider-Man Fans Are Wanting To See Bruce Campbell As Mysterio
Years after Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 brought his run with Marvel to a temporary halt, yesterday marked the first official confirmation that Alfred Molina would reprise his Spider-Man 2 role of Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie features Doctor Strange, a character whose next solo feature film will actually be helmed by Raimi himself, and the filmmaker's cozy relationship with indie film icon Bruce Campbell has fans hoping that the actor might make an appearance in the role of Mysterio. It isn't juts idle speculation: Campbell was supposedly going to play Mysterio in Spider-Man 4, had Raimi had the opportunity to make the film.
It would also make sense, because fans have counted as many as five classic Spider-Man villains who might be teased in yesterday's trailer, and Mysterio could be a sixth, setting the stage for the Sinister Six, a Spider-Man villain team that has appeared in some of his most popular story arcs in the comics. At one point, Sony was interested in making a Sinister Six movie.
Campbell has often said that he has no interest in taking a major superhero role, noting that his cameo appearances in the Spider-Man trilogy came out of his relationship with Raimi, not a desire to be part of the Marvel movies.
"That's Sam Raimi all the way," Campbell shared with ComicBook.com about what drew him to those films. "Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, 'Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years.' If shooting schedule's seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you're promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.'"
Of course, if he were to play Mysterio, not only would he be fulfilling a concept Raimi had years ago, but he would also be able to step away anytime he wanted and be replaced by another actor, as a result of Mysterio's unique power set.
You can see some of what the fans are saying below.
