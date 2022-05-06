Doctor Strange 2 Star Bruce Campbell Shares Awesome Fan Art of Pizza Poppa Marvel Legends Figure

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and there's a whole lot to enjoy about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The movie sees the return of some fan-favorite Marvel stars as well as a bunch of exciting cameos. Of course, you can't have a Sam Raimi-directed movie without an appearance from his Evil Dead star, Bruce Campbell. In the new Doctor Strange, Campbell plays Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. We've already seen a Pizza Poppa deleted scene this week, and now Campbell is sharing a Marvel Legends figure we all wish was real.

"It was inevitable. #pizzapoppa," Campbell wrote. You can check out the image below:

"I can't believe I made it into the movie," Campbell previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I used to joke that Benedict Cumberbatch wasn't sure he was going to be in the movie because they were constantly reworking the storyline and Sam had to shoot additional stuff that wasn't in the original script, so it's a shell game."

"You know, the only criteria I ever need is that the character has to be pivotal," Campbell added. "In the first Spider-Man, I named Spider-Man. In the second one, I'm the only character to defeat Spider-Man by not letting him into the theater. And in Spider-Man 3, he comes to the maître d' for help with his proposal to Mary Jane ... How many superheroes come to mortals for help? Like, zero. So, I set a precedent. And if you do put me in there, it'll change the movie forever. Sam is aware that I've made his movies iconic."

"If my character wasn't in that movie, this billion-dollar franchise would be called 'The Human Spider.' Yeah, oh yeah, I don't like to toot my own horn, but toot toot. Enormously successful," Campbell jokingly bragged during a Q&A panel at Fandemic Tour Atlanta. In 2004's Spider-Man 2, "Spider-Man tries to get into a theater to see Mary Jane [Kirsten Dunst], his girlfriend, in a play, her first Broadway play. Seemingly another cameo, another throwaway role. No, pivotal! I won't let him into the theater because it spoils the illusion. I'm the only character who ever defeated Spider-Man, no lie. Enormously successful."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details can be found here.