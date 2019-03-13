Bryan Singer’s ‘Red Sonja’ Movie Reportedly Put on Back Burner

Former X-Men and Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer‘s Red Sonja movie has been put on hold.

According to Deadline, Millennium Films has decided to put the project on the back burner, telling the outlet that “the project is not on the slate at the moment and is not for sale at the EFM in Berlin.”

Last month it was reported that Red Sonja was in development with Singer attached and was expected to shoot later this year in Bulgaria.

“I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached,” producer Avi Lerner said in a statement to THR at the time.

“The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

Lerner later walked back his comments a bit, noting last week that his previous comments “came out the wrong way”.

The announcement was met with some scrutiny and backlash over the choice of Singer as director for the Red Sonja film due in part to the comic book character’s backstory, which includes sexual assault. Singer has recently been faced with four new claims of sexual assault and misconduct, with The Atlantic citing more than 50 sources alleging the director had sex with boys aged 15 and 17, while another, Victor Valdovinos alleged he was sexually assaulted by Singer on the set of Apt Pupil when Valdovinos was a 13-year-old extra. Singer denies the allegations, calling it a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed to take advantage of” the success of Bohemian Rhapsody. He has not been charged with any crimes.

For now, Singer remains connected to Red Sonja and, should the film eventually find its way back to the slate, he stands to earn a fee of up to $10 million for directing.

As for Bohemian Rhapsody, the film is up for five Oscar nominations including Best Picture but when it comes to other awards and accolades, Singer is experiencing some fallout from the allegations. BAFTA removed the filmmaker from contention in its Outstanding British Film Category while GLAAD removed the Queen biopic from its list of nominees entirely.

What do you think about this latest update regarding Bryan Singer’s Red Sonja? Let us know in the comments below.