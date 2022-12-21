BTS Announces New Concert Movie, Ticket Sale Date

BTS is heading back to theaters with BTS Yet To Come. The bud will be hitting theaters worldwide on February 1. Tickets hit web retailers on January 10 at 4 pm pt, and then on January 11 at 12 am got. (Take note that sale times definitely vary by territory.) Fans looking for these performances in the highest fidelity will be happy to hear that both Screen X and 4DX will be available for certain showings too. A bunch fo the hits will be bumping through the speakers. And it wouldn't be hard to see some of these screenings become small fan events of their own. Check out the description of the concert event right here down below!

Here's a new synopsis: "Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen. Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan. Featuring hit songs from across the group's career, including "Dynamite," "Butter" and "IDOL," plus the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the group's latest album Proof. See you in cinemas around the world in this celebratory moment. Let's have fun!"

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, "We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS' awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut. The group's engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration."

Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX added, "We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS. This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS's music."

When the hiatus first occurred, fans were scared that there wouldn't be much BTS content to speak of. Thankfully, that's not the case. That previous statement on their official Twitter account, "We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today's LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations."

Continuing it said, "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

