Disney+ Surprise Releases BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage
Disney+ Day is off and running with BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage. Fans from all over are crowding the streaming platform to see the group. Back at the tail end of last year, the super group took the stage in Los Angeles, California. BTS thrilled the crowd at So-Fi Stadium and now a bunch of other fans will be able to take part in the celebration. Disney+ is basically billing this special as a reunion of sorts after BTS announced a hiatus earlier in this year. So, if you've been missing the performances, there's an easy solution for you on the streaming platform. Check out some of the best reactions down below:
"LA showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (November 27–28 and December 1–2). The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy®-nominated music group's hit songs "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance." BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook make up group. The film is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park."
Will you be watching the new BTS schedule? Let us know down in the comments!
The time is now! 💜💜 It’s a surprise #DisneyPlusDay premiere. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA is now streaming, only on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay #BTSonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/2rCavse6u6— Disney (@Disney) September 8, 2022
we love you @BTS_twt ♡ pic.twitter.com/moSbbkf7kb— bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️📚 (@btsqtsarchive) September 7, 2022
All seven members of @BTS_twt have now reached the Hot Trending Songs chart as a soloist (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook).— chart data (@chartdata) September 7, 2022
here’s bts singing their hit boy with luv in a sold out stadium in los angeles in their sixth year no one is doing it like them 🫂 pic.twitter.com/6CKFo6NjpV— dee (@zonequal) September 6, 2022
no bcs bts concerts are truly INSANE pic.twitter.com/6HeEF6Fdei— sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) September 6, 2022
bts: *waiting for the music to start but it doesn't*September 8, 2022
jungkook: ...oh yeah!😁
💜💜 #RM | #Jin | #SUGA | #jhope | #Jimin | #V | #JungKook 💜💜
BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA is now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay #BTS_on_DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/VRvip6tGcx— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022
me seeing ot7 bts in same room like they aren’t in the same group and best friends pic.twitter.com/XYhEYMkxsd— yawnzzn (@ilyeonjuns) September 8, 2022