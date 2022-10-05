In the Soop: Friendcation Trailer Released by Disney+

The time has come for In the Soop to return! Not long ago, Disney+ announced the Korean reality series was slated to make its comeback this fall, and that means all eyes are back on some of hallyu's top talents. According to the streaming service, In the Soop: Friendcation is slated to hit Disney+ on October 19th, and the trailer above shows what's in store for fans.

"Featuring Park Seo-jun ("The Marvels"), rapper Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik ("Parasite"), Park Hyung-sik ("Soundtrack #1") and V of BTS, "In the Soop Friendcation" gives audiences a close look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from their busy everyday lives to unwind together in a relaxing surprise trip," the show's description reads. And as you can imagine, K-pop and K-drama fans are eager to see what the show has in store for them.

Earlier this year, In the Soop: Friendcation made its debut in South Korea, and its four-episode run left netizens eager for more. Now, Disney+ is ready to bring the show over to U.S. fans with an official release. And if fans are lucky, another season of this show will be green-lit for V or other members of BTS before long.

Of course, if you are not familiar with the show, In the Soop began a few years back with the members of BTS. The TV series followed the members in their downtime with one another, and it followed hit series like BTS Run. Now, this spin-off has gone live to explore other relationships within the BTS circle, and V's friend squad is the first to star in the JTBC series.

What do you think about this latest streaming deal? Will you be tuning into this special season of In the Soop? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.