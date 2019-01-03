‘Bumblebee’ Screenwriter Has An Idea For A Sequel

Christina Hodson, writer of Bumblebee, has an idea for a follow-up in the Transformers universe, although even she is not sure what the studio’s plans are for the next installment in the franchise.

The writer, who is also working on Birds of Prey and Batgirl for Warner Bros., was asked during a recent interview whether this is the end for her in the Transformers space, but said that she hopes not.

“I know exactly what I wanna do with one,” Hodson told Variety. “I don’t know if we’re gonna do it — we’ve got to see if audiences go and see this movie. But I know where I want to go with the next one.”

Bumblebee opened lower than any other Transformers movie — but also had a Rotten Tomatoes score that was about 50% higher and long-time fans have praised the movie for getting a lot right about the franchise that they originally fell in love with.

The movie also opened on Christmas weekend, opposite both Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns, so there was little chance that it was ever going to open at $100 million and go on to earn $1 billion.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Laika animated features Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline. In addition to Steinfeld, the film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny.

Bumblebee is just the first film in Paramount’s plans to expand the Transformers movie franchise. The studio convened a writers’ room to brainstorm ideas for the Transformers cinematic universe and there are rumors that a film called Transformers One, which would reveal the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons, is in development, as well as plans for a crossover with GI Joe and other Hasbro properties. Some fans have speculated that John Cena’s character from Bumblebee might be a good candidate to play a G.I. Joe character.

The film is the sixth in the Transformers live-action series following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, the final film to be directed Michael Bay, who has directed every film in the series so far. The future of the core film series is currently unclear as Paramount removed Transformers 6 from its release schedule and has officially put the film on hold.

Bumblebee is in theaters now.