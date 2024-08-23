Trap Featurette Showcases How the Thriller Came to Life Ahead of Home Video Release (Exclusive)

Horror fans are always excited to check out a new M. Night Shyamalan movie, but this year’s Trap was especially interesting to audiences for more reasons than usual. One reason was that it starred Josh Hartnett as a serial killer, with the actor more known for roles that are endearing and sympathetic, and another reason was that the film also starred Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan as pop icon Lady Raven. In honor of Trap coming to home video, we have an exclusive featurette that explores how the movie came together, from how Shyamalan’s daughter impacted its development to casting Hartnett. You can check out the featurette above before Trap lands on Digital to buy or rent on August 30th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5th.

In Trap, a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider.

Trap Premium Digital Ownership, 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Setting the Trap: A New M. Night Shayamalan Experience

Saleka as Lady Raven

Extended Concert Scene: Where Did She Go

Deleted Scenes

Cooper Gets Stopped by SWAT



Riley Shows Lady Raven Her Room



Cooper Takes a Hostage and Slips Away

With the film featuring an open-ended conclusion, fans have wondered what could be next for the characters who survived the journey, with Shyamalan sharing earlier this month what the chances would be of a follow-up film.

“We screened this for an audience and they were so excited. And at the end, in a test screening, someone asked the audience, ‘How many of you wanna see a sequel of this?’ And every hand in the theater went up and I was hiding. And I saw it, and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Shyamalan told The Playlist. “So that’s one. And then two, okay, I finished this movie, three weeks ago, I went back to the office the next day and felt an absolute loss that I wasn’t going to be with these characters again. I used to run to the editing room. I loved this movie and I wanted to be with this music and these characters and Cooper and Riley and Lady Raven, all of them. And so that was a strange feeling. They become a part of you when you’re making these characters. And, and it was such a joyful experience; we were laughing through it and, playing, and the audience can feel that.”

Trap lands on Digital to buy or rent on August 30th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 5th.

