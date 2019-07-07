Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce: “All Our Hearts Are Broken”

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler has opened up following the death of actor Cameron Boyce. Boyce played Keith Feder, the son of the Hollywood talent agent Lenny Feder played by Sandler in the films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Boyce died in his sleep on Saturday night from a seizure brought on by an ongoing medical condition. Sandler took to Twitter ot share his feelings on the news:

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Love that kid. Care so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Boyce was 20 years old. A spokesperson for Boyce’s family confirmed his death to ABC News, saying “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Boyce was best known for his role in the Disney Channel series Jessie, a show about a young girl (Debby Ryan) working as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. Boyce played Luke Ross, one of the children in Jessie’s care.

Boyce was a Los Angeles native. His Disney Channel biography refers to him as an “old soul” who was “already a veteran to show business,” with an “all-encompassing appreciation for the arts.” He began performing in a dance studio before moving onto acting and commercials. From there, he soon found roles on television and in films.

In addition to his roles in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 and on Jessie, Boyce also played the son of Cruella de Vil in Disney Channel’s Descendants and starred in Disney XD‘s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. His career outside of Disney television included roles opposite Kiefer Sutherland in Mirrors, and Shia LaBeouf in Eagle Eye. He also appeared on CBS’ Code Black.

In 2017, Boyce received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for “Outstanding Promotional Announcement” for his participation in the series “Timeless Heroes — Be Inspired,” which celebrated Black History Month. He appeared in the series alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, one of the Clinton 12, the 12 black teens who were first to integrate into public schools in Clinton, Tennessee.

Boyce was also an active humanitarian. He was involved with the Thirst Project, a non-profit organization spreading awareness of the global water crisis. He launched a campaign on his birthday that raised more than $27,000 to build two wells in Swaziland. In 2018, Boyce was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award, the organization’s highest honor, at Thirst Project’s ninth annual gala.