Uma Thurman Is Giving Kill Bill Vibes as Villain in Netflix’s New Comic Book Movie

A new poster for Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 puts Uma Thurman in a familiar pose. Thurman joined this comic book adaptation sequel as one of the immortal warriors fighting their way through time, and for fans, it’s nice to see her with a sword in her hands again. To this day, the actress is best known to many for her starring role in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies, where she played a sword-wielding assassin known only as “The Bride.” Thurman’s role in The Old Guard 2 is nearly as significant to the story. The movie premiere on Wednesday, July 2nd on Netflix, and is available to stream now.

The Old Guard is about a group of warriors who were granted immortality, and who continue to fight forever in whatever wars are taking place around the world. It’s based on a series of graphic novels created by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández, and published by Image Comics. Netflix’s first film adaptation premiered in 2020, and after much delay, the follow-up finally hit the streamer this week.

The Old Guard 2 premieres July 2. pic.twitter.com/sKMtUijq0R — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2025

Thurman joined a cast already overflowing with A-listers — and not for a small role, as it turns out. This poster makes it pretty clear that she’s a skilled warrior with old sensibilities, and sure enough, she’s one of the most skilled warriors of her kind. Revealing more might spoil the story, but it’s enough to entice fans even after the long wait.

It’s a brilliant way to capitalize on casting an actress like Thurman. Her fighting choreography in Kill Bill is legendary, and her appearance as a modern woman wielding an a sword is iconic. More than two decades later, Thurman still looks perfectly comfortable handling the blade, and like the two-volume Kill Bill, she may be back for another sequel as well.

So far, Netflix has not announced any plans for a third installment of The Old Guard, but fans will definitely want to know whether one is coming sooner rather than later. There is definitely enough source material to support more adaptations — there are three graphic novels in the original comic book series, though the third is an anthology series following containing several small vignettes. However, if handled correctly, each of those stories could spawn their own movie — or Netflix could order a series rather than another movie.

For now, fans are focused on The Old Guard 2 itself. The new movie premiered on Wednesday, July 2nd, and is streaming now on Netflix. Both Kill Bill movies are streaming now on AMC+.