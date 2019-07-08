Past and Present Disney Stars Speak Out After the Death of Cameron Boyce

Numerous Disney actors are remembering Jessie and Descendants star Cameron Boyce, who died Saturday aged 20.
“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson said in a statement published through ABC News. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”
Descendants director Kenny Ortega remembered Boyce as an “angel” in an Instagram post published Sunday morning after news of Boyce’s death broke. Former Disney Channel star Zendaya also paid tribute to Boyce on social media, calling his sudden death “absolutely heartbreaking.”
“He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love,” reads an Instagram tribute from Jessie star Peyton List, who memorialized Boyce as her “brother forever and always.” Boyce played Luke Ross, the adoptive younger brother of List’s Emma Ross.
Skai Jackson, who played adopted youngest Ross sibling Zuri, remembered Boyce as “one of a kind.”
“My heart will be forever broken,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had.”
John DeLuca, who starred in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 and appeared alongside Boyce in an episode of Jessie, remembered Boyce as a “genuinely kind person” who was “enormously talented.”
Stuck in the Middle and Austin & Ally star Isaak Presley similarly mourned Boyce with a tribute on Instagram, writing the star radiated “positivity, kindness, happiness, and love.”
Presley’s Stuck in the Middle co-star Jenna Ortega, who also voices Princess Isabel on Disney Channel’s animated Elena of Avalor, recalled an encounter with Boyce outside the Jessie set: “He was so good at making people happy,” Ortega wrote. “Thank you for all of the smiles, Cameron. The world is a little less bright without you in it.”
16-year-old Storm Reid, who recently headlined theatrical release A Wrinkle in Time for Disney, celebrated Boyce for making an “everlasting impact” on her childhood.
Boyce was also remembered by former That’s So Raven and Cory in the House star Kyle Massey, who wrote on Instagram, “Lost another great person and friend. Gone to [sic] soon.”
More reactions, including tributes from Boyce’s Jessie co-stars Josie Totah and Descendants co-star Sarah Jeffery, follow below.
Peyton List
Skai Jackson
I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
Josie Totah
Jack Griffo
What a tremendous loss. Cam was the kind of guy you wanted to be more like. His kindness was unparalleled. His talent made you think twice about the work you were putting in. He was the best of us. My heart is with Cams loved ones and with all the lives he’s touched during his short time here. His body could not contain his spirit. He’s in a better place. We love you, Cam. RIP
Sarah Jeffery
John DeLuca
Woke up to the news about Cameron’s passing. This is sooo unbelievably sad. I was lucky enough to work with him on Jessie and then would run into him at Disney events over the following years. Such a genuinely kind person with this infectious energy. And ENORMOUSLY talented, omg the guy could do it all. A tragic loss on so many levels. Sending out love to his family, friends, and fans 🙏🏻💔 #ripcameronboyce @thecameronboyce
Isaak Presley
I write these words with a heavy heart. Cameron, to those that saw you or had the opportunity of knowing you could see the positivity, kindness, happiness, and love you radiated. There was never a moment I saw you without that big grin on your face. I once saw a video of you talking about leaving an impact on this world and that you did, to the highest level. We lost an amazing man but don’t let the loss take away from the memory and impact Cam would want us all to remember him by. Prayers to Cameron’s family and friends and to those of us who love him. Life is short and you never know what can happen, live it to the fullest and make your impact. RIP Cameron. 🖤 #rip
Travis Bryant
this has been a tough pill to swallow 👼🏼🙏🏽 forever gonna miss you @thecameronboyce
Jenna Ortega
Cameron will forever be one of the nicest people I’ve met. I’ll never forget one of the first times I met him. He was skateboarding outside of the Jessie set. I was heading to an audition, when he rode past me with his arms reaching for a high five, shouting “Good luck! You’re gonna do awesome!” I looked at my mom with the biggest grin on my face. He was so good at making people happy. Thank you for all of the smiles, Cameron. The world is a little less bright without you in it. #DisneyFamily
Paris Berelc
Storm Reid
I didn’t get the privilege to meet you, but I just want to simply say thank you for making an everlasting impact on my childhood. I wish I could have said that to your face, but you inspired so many, and we are forever thankful. I am praying so hard for your family, loved ones, and friends. 💙🕊
Garrett Backstrom
Woke up to some very tragic news of @thecameronboyce passing away. I had a pleasure of working with him on “Jessie”. I will never forget how kind, funny and down to earth he was…always making us all laugh in between takes. Such a shame we lost such a talented soul so early. You are gone but will not be forgotten man. My prayers are with Cameron’s family. RIP ✝️
Kyle Massey
Emery Kelly
