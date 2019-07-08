Past and Present Disney Stars Speak Out After the Death of Cameron Boyce

Numerous Disney actors are remembering Jessie and Descendants star Cameron Boyce, who died Saturday aged 20.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson said in a statement published through ABC News. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Descendants director Kenny Ortega remembered Boyce as an “angel” in an Instagram post published Sunday morning after news of Boyce’s death broke. Former Disney Channel star Zendaya also paid tribute to Boyce on social media, calling his sudden death “absolutely heartbreaking.”

“He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love,” reads an Instagram tribute from Jessie star Peyton List, who memorialized Boyce as her “brother forever and always.” Boyce played Luke Ross, the adoptive younger brother of List’s Emma Ross.

Skai Jackson, who played adopted youngest Ross sibling Zuri, remembered Boyce as “one of a kind.”

“My heart will be forever broken,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had.”

John DeLuca, who starred in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 and appeared alongside Boyce in an episode of Jessie, remembered Boyce as a “genuinely kind person” who was “enormously talented.”

Stuck in the Middle and Austin & Ally star Isaak Presley similarly mourned Boyce with a tribute on Instagram, writing the star radiated “positivity, kindness, happiness, and love.”

Presley’s Stuck in the Middle co-star Jenna Ortega, who also voices Princess Isabel on Disney Channel’s animated Elena of Avalor, recalled an encounter with Boyce outside the Jessie set: “He was so good at making people happy,” Ortega wrote. “Thank you for all of the smiles, Cameron. The world is a little less bright without you in it.”

16-year-old Storm Reid, who recently headlined theatrical release A Wrinkle in Time for Disney, celebrated Boyce for making an “everlasting impact” on her childhood.

Boyce was also remembered by former That’s So Raven and Cory in the House star Kyle Massey, who wrote on Instagram, “Lost another great person and friend. Gone to [sic] soon.”

More reactions, including tributes from Boyce’s Jessie co-stars Josie Totah and Descendants co-star Sarah Jeffery, follow below.

